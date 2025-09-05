Watkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The rookie fourth-rounder is working through a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the 49ers' preseason game against the Broncos in early August. He didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity Thursday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Friday's practice report will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against Seattle. If he's cleared to play, Watkins could see a fair number of snaps on offense if Jauan Jennings (calf) is sidelined.