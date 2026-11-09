Watkins caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Watkins set a new career high in receiving yards, thanks in large part to a 37-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, which was the first of his NFL career. He has taken on a larger role over the past two games during the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring), as Watkins had 56 receiving yards on six targets to lead San Francisco's wide receivers in Week 7 prior to the team's Week 8 bye. If at least one of Evans or Samuel remains sidelined in Week 10, Watkins would be poised to maintain an expanded role against a weak Dallas defense.