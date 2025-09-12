Watkins (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Watkins thus is set to make his pro debut after capping Week 2 prep with a full practice Friday, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. The rookie fourth-round initially sustained a high-ankle sprain Aug. 9, but slightly more than a month removed from the injury, he's been cleared for game action. Watkins' eventual workload Sunday could be tied to whether or not veteran WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is able to suit up, but he'd still be vying with Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore for snaps and targets.