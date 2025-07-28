Watkins is in the mix to be third or fourth on San Francisco's WR depth chart to start the season, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The fourth-round pick reportedly carried his momentum from a strong offseason program into the first week of training camp, although Watkins and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan both said the rookie has made his fair share of mistakes. There's an opportunity for first-team reps this summer, with Brandon Aiyuk (ACL), Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) all missing practice time. Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) has also missed practices, but he was activated from the PUP list Sunday.