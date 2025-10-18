default-cbs-image
Watkins does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Watkins has dealt with a calf injury since Week 3 and will enter game day without an injury designation for the first time since. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 and 2, so there's no guarantee he'll be active. However, Watkins could have a chance to suit up with Rickey Pearsall (knee) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf) both ruled out for Sunday's matchup.

