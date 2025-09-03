Watkins (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In the wake of the 49ers' preseason opener on Aug. 9, Watkins was revealed to have a high-ankle sprain that would require one month to recover from. Until he gets back on the practice field, he's an unlikely candidate to play on game days, and his listing on Friday's injury report may reveal that the rookie fourth-rounder isn't in line to make his pro debut Sunday at Seattle.