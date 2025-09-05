Watkins (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Watkins suffered a high ankle sprain during San Francisco's preseason opener versus the Broncos, and it's now looking like there's a good chance he'll have to sit out of Week 1 action as he continues to recover. The 49ers have just four healthy wide receivers going into the weekend, so there's a good chance they make a practice squad elevation prior to kickoff Sunday.