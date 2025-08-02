Watkins (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Watkins was forced to leave Friday's practice early due to an unspecified injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious as he's slated to be on the field for Saturday's session. With the 49ers' wide receiver corps battling injuries, Watkins will have the opportunity to work more with the first-team offense and build chemistry with Brock Purdy.