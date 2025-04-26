The 49ers selected Watkins in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

Watkins was overshadowed by bigger names in the wide receiver corps at Ole Miss throughout his time in college, but he was still a significant contributor. He tied for the SEC lead in touchdown receptions with nine in 2024 and was also productive as a punt returner during his time with the Rebels. Watkins is likely to be buried on the depth chart even with the 49ers losing Deebo Samuel and potentially being without Brandon Aiyuk (knee) to begin the season, but he should have a chance to make the roster as a special-teams contributor.