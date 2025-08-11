San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Watkins is nursing a high-ankle sprain and will be out roughly one month, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Watkins suffered the injury during the 49ers' 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, in which he corralled three of six targets for 56 yards. The timing of the rookie fourth-round pick's injury is discouraging, as he appeared to be putting together real momentum early in training camp, and injuries elsewhere in San Francisco's wide receiver corps had opened up real opportunity. His status now looks uncertain for Week 1 against the Seahawks on Sept. 7.