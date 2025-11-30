49ers' Jordan Watkins: Healthy scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
The wide receiver and punt returner will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive week. That stretch has coincided with the return of Ricky Pearsall in Week 11. Watkins also remains behind Skyy Moore on the team's punt returner depth chart.
More News
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: Won't play vs. Carolina•
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: Inactive against Cardinals•
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: No targets against Rams•
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: Another one-catch outing Sunday•
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: One catch in NFL debut•
-
49ers' Jordan Watkins: Inactive Sunday night•