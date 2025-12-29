site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jordan Watkins: Inactive for SNF
Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Bears.
Watkins will head back to the bench after being active in Week 16 against the Colts. The wide receiver will be a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five weeks.
