Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Falcons.

The rookie wide receiver is a healthy scratch even with Ricky Pearsall still out due to a knee injury. Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore are leading the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart for this game. Watkins was a possible candidate for punt return duties, but it appears that Moore will handle that role instead.