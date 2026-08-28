Watkins caught four of eight targets for 64 yards in Thursday night's 18-12 preseason win over the Raiders.

Watkins did come down with only half of his game-leading eight targets, but the consistent attention may offset the lack of consistency. The wide receiver was the favorite target of both Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez in the contest. Watkins also returned two kicks for 48 yards and two punts for 14 yards. The 2025 fourth-rounder's versatility was on full display in Thursday's preseason finale, and he has likely confirmed a roster spot for the beginning of the 2026 regular season.