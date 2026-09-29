Watkins recorded two receptions for 60 yards on two targets in Sunday's 36-30 win over the Cardinals.

Making his 2026 debut after he was a healthy inactive for the 49ers' first two contests, Watkins took the field for 15 of the team's 54 offensive snaps and was able to make a mark with 34- and 26-yard grabs. He still finished fifth among 49ers receivers in playing time, but he could see an uptick in opportunities if the rib strain Mike Evans suffered Sunday prevents him from playing Week 4 against the Broncos.