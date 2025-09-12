Watkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Watkins opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to an ankle injury that prevented him from playing against the Seahawks in Week 1. The rookie fourth-rounder would avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's contest against the Saints if he were to practice without limitations Friday. Watkins' availability would be crucial for the 49ers if Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is not cleared to play Week 2.