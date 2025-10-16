Watkins (calf) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Watkins appears on track to play Sunday against the Falcons after missing the first six games of the season. If he can suit up, he might get snaps, too, as Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder, LP), Ricky Pearsall (knee, DNP), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf, DNP) and Skyy Moore (ankle, LP) are all listed on the 49ers' Week 7 injury report, while Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson are San Francisco's only healthy options at the position. The Ole Miss product went in the fourth round of the draft in April after tying for the SEC lead in touchdown catches with nine last year.