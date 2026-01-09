Watkins was active for four games in 2025 and finished the regular season with two receptions on three targets for 26 yards.

Watkins suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason but was still able to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. The fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch for all but four games even with the 49ers dealing with depth issues at the wide receiver position. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a track record of not relying on rookie wideouts, so there is a chance we see Watkins' role increase as a sophomore in 2025.