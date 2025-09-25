49ers' Jordan Watkins: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watkins (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Watkins is reportedly dealing with a serious calf injury, as it was previously reported that he could be a candidate for injured reserve. That said, he hasn't been ruled out for a Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars at this point.
