Watkins was limited to three snaps on offense (five percent) and did not garner a target in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Watkins was held without a reception for the first time in the three games since returning from a calf injury. The fourth-round pick has watched his targets dwindle from two to one before finishing with zero in Sunday's loss. That is a concerning trend for those hoping the rookie would carve out a significant role for the injury-depleted 49ers this season. Watkins is off the fantasy radar for next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.