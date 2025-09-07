Watkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Watkins suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. He was able to return to practice in a limited capacity this past week, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery to suit up Sunday, and his next chance to play is Week 2 against the Saints. Russell Gage was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday and will provide rotational depth at wide receiver in the 49ers' regular-season opener.