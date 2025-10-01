49ers' Jordan Watkins: Not yet practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watkins (calf) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
Watkins hasn't practiced in any fashion since Sept. 18 and appears likely to miss a third straight game due to injury Thursday against the Rams. The fourth-round rookie wideout previously missed Week 1 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, then was a healthy inactive for Week 2 before injuring his calf in practice.
