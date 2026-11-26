Watkins (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Watkins may have injured his groin during the 49ers' 35-10 win over the Vikings in Week 11, when he hauled in his lone target for 19 yards while playing 28 snaps on offense. His practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his status heading into Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks. If Watkins cannot play in Week 12, then Keenan Allen, Jacob Cowing and Demarcus Robinson would all be in line for larger roles on offense.