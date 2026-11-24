Watkins brought in his lone target for 19 yards during the 49ers' 35-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Watkins' 28 offensive snaps were tied with Deebo Samuel for second-most among 49ers wide receivers behind Keenan Allen (31) and ahead of Mike Evans (23). Watkins has played at least 50 percent of San Francisco's offensive snaps in each of the team's last five games, but the second-year pro is stuck in a complementary role on offense behind Evans, Allen, Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers travel back home for a critical Week 12 tilt against the Seahawks on Nov. 29.