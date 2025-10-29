Watkins recorded a seven-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans.

A fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss, Watkins had his NFL debut delayed after a high-ankle sprain kept him out for the preseason before he then injured his calf in a mid-September practice. After a full slate of practices in Week 8, Watkins finally received the green light to play, though the rookie receiver barely saw the field Sunday. He logged just six of the 49ers' 48 snaps on offense, placing him fifth among San Francisco wideouts.