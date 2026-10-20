Watkins caught his lone target for 22 yards during the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday.

Watkins connected with Brock Purdy on a 22-yard pass early in the second quarter, and all three of the former's catches this season have been for 20-plus yards. Watkins' 47 offensive snaps ended up leading all 49ers wide receivers, and the second-year pro's role in the passing game could expand in Week 8 against the Falcons on Oct. 25, depending on the availability of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring).