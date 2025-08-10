Watkins brought in three of six targets for 56 yards in the 49ers' 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick took advantage of his first game-based opportunity to make his case for a roster spot, recording teams highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. His numbers were primarily the result of a 50-yard grab on the 49ers' third play from scrimmage, an impressive contested catch down the left side of the field against Ja'Quan McMillian. Watkins, who finished his college career at Mississippi with a 49-906-9 line across 12 games in 2024, is currently slotted fairly deep down the depth chart, but he'll give the coaching staff something to think about if he can continue thriving in San Francisco's second preseason game next Saturday afternoon on the road against the Raiders.