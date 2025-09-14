default-cbs-image
Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Watkins didn't suit up Week 1 due to a lingering high-ankle sprain, but after capping Week 2 prep with a full practice Friday, the rookie fourth-round pick was cleared ahead of Sunday's contest. However, he'll be a healthy scratch while Jauan Jennings (shoulder), Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore handle WR snaps. Watkins' next chance to make his pro debut is Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Cardinals.

