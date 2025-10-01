Watkins (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 Draft back in April, Watkins is still waiting to make his regular-season NFL debut. He suffered a high-ankle sprain back in August and is now dealing with a calf issue. Watkins is missing a big opportunity to play with all the injuries San Francisco is dealing with at wide receiver.