49ers' Jordan Watkins: Ruled out for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watkins (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
Watkins was unable to practice at all during the week, and he will now be forced to miss a second game in a row due to a calf injury. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut, so his absence doesn't carry any more impact in Week 4.
