Watkins (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Watkins was unable to practice at all during the week, and he will now be forced to miss a second game in a row due to a calf injury. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut, so his absence doesn't carry any more impact in Week 4.

