Watkins could take on a significant role Sunday against Atlanta with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) both sidelined, Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site reports.

Watkins already saw a big jump in participation this past Monday versus Washington, tallying a season-high 76 percent offensive snap share in Samuel's absence. However, he drew just one target, which he caught for a 22-yard gain. Now that Evans will also be out of action, Watkins seems likely to be deployed often again Sunday, though Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing should also get opportunities to step into larger roles. Finally, Christian Kirk (calf), who is currently on IR, may be activated ahead of the matchup versus Atlanta, and he could also factor into the equation in what would be his 49ers debut.