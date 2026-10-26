Watkins brought in three of six targets for 56 yards in the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

With the 49ers' receiving corps down all of Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (IR, ankle) and Demarcus Robinson (IR, ankle), Watkins saw an expanded role and made good use of the opportunity. All three of Watkins' catches went for first downs, and he finished third in receiving yards and targets while also tying for that slotting in receptions. The 2025 fourth-round pick's performance was encouraging, but he's likely to slide back down the depth chart since the wide-receiver room could be much healthier by the time San Francisco returns to action against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8 following the Week 8 bye.