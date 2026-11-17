Watkins caught two passes for 49 yards on three targets in Sunday's 46-40 win over the Cowboys.

With Deebo Samuel still working his way back to 100 percent off his hamstring injury, Keenan Allen being eased in after his acquisition from the Colts and Mike Evans (Achilles) remaining inactive, Watkins' 44 snaps led San Francisco's wideouts. However, his three targets were a distant fourth on the team and represented just a 10.7 percent share. Allen will likely play more moving forward, and Evans is expected back in the bear future. Watkins doesn't have much fantasy appeal as an ancillary option.