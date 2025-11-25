Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Panthers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, with his absence coinciding with the return of Ricky Pearsall in Week 11. Watkins' next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Browns, though he's unlikely to suit up unless Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne or Skyy Moore were to miss time.