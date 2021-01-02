site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jordan Willis: Goes to IR
Willis (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Willis ended up playing nine games this season, including seven for the 49ers. He produced 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Willis is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.
