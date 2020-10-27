The Jets officially traded Willis and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the 49ers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported that the two sides agreed on a trade Oct. 21, but the deal wasn't finalized until nearly a week later. Willis was inactive for the Jets' loss to the Bills over the weekend as a result, but he should be eligible to contribute for the 49ers in the club's Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks. With the 49ers currently stashing three defensive ends on injured reserve, Willis will provide some much-needed depth on the edge.