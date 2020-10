Willis was traded along with a 2021 seventh-round pick to the 49ers via the Jets on Wednesday in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old has seen action in just two games with the season with the Jets, as he's battled an ankle injury. Between the two games he's played this season, Willis has logged 46 total defensive snaps but no tackles. It's likely that he'll assume more of a rotational role in the defense with the 49ers going forward.