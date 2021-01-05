site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Josh Hokit: Remaining with San Francisco
RotoWire Staff
Hokit signed a reserve/future contract Monday with the 49ers,
Hokit has yet to make his NFL debut, but he'll remain with the 49ers heading into the new year.
