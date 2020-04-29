Play

49ers' Josh Hokit: Signs with San Fran

Hokit signed a contract with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Hokit rushed 75 times for 287 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Fresno State, and he'll join the 49ers after not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's unlikely to have much of a chance at cracking the 53-man roster as Kyle Jusczyk is probably the most versatile fullback in football.

