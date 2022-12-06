The 49ers signed Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday.
This marks Johnson's fourth stint with the 49ers in some capacity, but he now is only one snap away from getting his first game action with the team. On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo likely was lost for the season due to a broken foot, setting the stage for Brock Purdy to take over the offense. But Purdy was in need of an experienced hand behind him, and Johnson has been called upon to do just that. In 37 appearances (nine starts) between six organizations, Johnson has a 58.1 completion percentage, averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and compiled a 13:16 TD:INT.