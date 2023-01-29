site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Josh Johnson: Evaluated for concussion
Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.
Johnson had been pressed into action after Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury. Now Johnson has exited the context, with Purdy back in the game at QB for the 49ers for the time being.
