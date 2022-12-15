Johnson will likely remain the 49ers' backup quarterback for Thursday's game against the Seahawks with Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) listed as questionable but expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson played 11 snaps on offense in relief of the banged-up Purdy in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, completing one of two pass attempts for 10 yards while carrying twice for three yards. Though Purdy was listed as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday and will presumably be at something less than 100 percent health Thursday, he looks set to play through the pain for what will be his second straight start since Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) suffered what was likely a season-ending injury in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins.