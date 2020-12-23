Rosen signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday.
Rosen will finish out the season with San Francisco, and it's possible the team will even thrust him into a starting role for the season finale to see what the 2018 first-round pick is capable of. Given his lack of familiarity with the team's system, Rosen will open as the backup to C.J. Beathard against the Cardinals on Saturday with Nick Mullens (elbow) and Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) both sidelined. San Francisco has a crowded quarterback room, but Rosen could compete for the backup role behind Garoppolo next season if he impresses the coaching staff in his short stint with the team to close out the 2020 season.