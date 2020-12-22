The 49ers signed Rosen off the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rosen was cut by the Dolphins in September and landed on the Bucs' practice squad, and he's finally found a new home. The 49ers need depth at quarterback following news that Nick Mullens (elbow) is done for the year and Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) isn't expected to be activated from IR. In turn, Rosen will serve as C.J. Beathard's backup in Saturday's game versus the Cardinals, who selected him 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.