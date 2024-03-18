The 49ers and Dobbs agreed to a contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

In 13 games (12 starts) between the Cardinals and Vikings this past season, Dobbs completed 262 of 417 (62.8 percent) of his passes for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also was viable as a runner, averaging 5.5 yards on his 77 carries while scoring six TDs on the ground. Brock Purdy is the unquestioned starting quarterback for San Francisco, but Dobbs' recent on-field work should give him a leg up on the backup job ahead of holdover Brandon Allen.