Dobbs took the field for the 49ers' final five offensive snaps of Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions and completed three of four pass attempts for 35 yards while rushing for a seven-yard touchdown.

Made active over Brandon Allen as the 49ers' No. 2 quarterback for Week 17, Dobbs was thrust into action with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, when starter Brock Purdy was forced out of the game with an elbow injury. Dobbs proceeded to finish out the drive with a touchdown run, but the 49ers' comeback bid ended when the Lions recovered the ensuing onside kick. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy will likely be held out for Sunday's season finale in Arizona after an MRI revealed a contusion and nerve inflammation to his throwing elbow, but Shanahan was not willing to commit to whether Dobbs or Allen would draw the starting nod for Week 18. Shanahan told Maiocco that Dobbs' scrambling ability was a primary factor in the decision to keep him active ahead of Allen against the Lions, but Dobbs has otherwise been behind Allen on the depth chart all season.