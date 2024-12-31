Dobbs is active and will operate as the 49ers' top backup quarterback in Monday night's matchup with the Lions, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dobbs will serve as Brock Purdy's backup for the second time this season, also operating as the No. 2 quarterback in Week 13 versus the Bills. Dobbs will takeover in that role over Brandon Allen (coach's decision), who will be available as an emergency third option in case both Purdy and Dobbs are knocked out of the game in Detroit.