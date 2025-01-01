Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Dobbs will start Sunday's game at Arizona, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbs served as the 49ers' backup QB over Brandon Allen on Monday against the Lions, and the former saw the field late when Brock Purdy exited with an apparent elbow injury. Dobbs proceeded to complete three of four passes for 35 yards and tally a seven-yard TD run in limited action. Purdy since has been diagnosed with a contusion and nerve inflammation in his right throwing elbow, which is expected to sideline him for Week 18 action. Dobbs thus is in line for his first start of the campaign this weekend.