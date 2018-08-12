49ers' Joshua Garnett: Back at practice Sunday
Garnett (knee) returned to practice Sunday after a two-week absence, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Cooper will slide back into the starting right guard position. Look for Jonathan Cooper to move back in the depth chart and assume his role with the second team.
More News
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Set to miss first preseason game•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Seeking second opinion•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Sidelined Sunday•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Recovered from cleanup procedure on knee•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Placed on IR•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Set to miss at least four games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...