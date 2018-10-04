49ers' Joshua Garnett: Full practice Wednesday
Garnett (toe) took full part in Monday's practice session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garnett has appeared in just one game this season for the 49ers, but he looks to be available again if needed. He will likely return to a role as a backup interior lineman.
